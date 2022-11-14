Michael Baidoo finishes 2022 season as Elfsborg’s top scorer

High-flying Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo has won IF Elfsborg’s Top Scorer of the season award at the end of the campaign.

The midfielder showed great desire in front of goal during the just-ended season in the Swedish top-flight for Elfsborg.

The 23-year-old netted eight goals in 21 appearances for the club in the Allsvenskan in the just-ended season while also providing to assists.

Baidoo’s eight goals was the 14th best in the league with the top scorer finding the back of the net 22 times.

However, his tally was enough to see him win his club’s top scorer award for the 2022 season.

Baidoo’s goals also propelled his side to a 6th place finish in the league.

He was also named the club’s Player of the Year.