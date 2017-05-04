Michael Essien climbs from bench to help Persib Bandung pip Gresik United in Indonesia top-flight

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien climbed from bench to help giants Persib Bandung record a narrow 1-0 win over Gresik United in the Indonesian top-flight on Wednesday.

Essien replaced Atep Ahmad Rizal in the 67th minute as Fulgensius Billy Kerf grabbed an injury-time winner for the visitors at the Petrokimia Stadium.

There were concerns about the availability of the 34-year-old after coach Djadjang Nurdjaman revealed the Ghanaian is struggling to cope with the tough weather conditions.

But the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder appears to have overcome his nightmare after enjoying some game time.

The African has scored one goal in four matches since joining the ambitious Indonesian outfit.

By Patrick Akoto

