Michael Essien courting more followers for Como FC on social media

Ghana star Michael Essien wants more social media followers for lower Italian side Como FC.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan star has shared a YouTube video of the Serie C side inviting more people to followers.

He used his facebook account to share the short video which announced the club's social media account (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc).

Essien's wife Akosua Puni-Essien acquired the club early this year and has vowed to improve the fortunes of the club.

Como FC failed to gain promotion to the Serie B last season.

