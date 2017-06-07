Michael Essien failing to shine for 'troubled' Indonesia side Persib Bandung

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has failed to sparkle for Indonesia side Persib Bandung after their season worsened over the weekend following the latest defeat.

The 34-year-old was a second half substitute as the side lost 2-0 at Bhayangkara to slip to 11th on the table.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder, who joined on a bumper deal this year, is under mounting pressure to justify his huge salary.

Essien has started just two games this season amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

His former Chelsea teammate Carlton Cole has reportedly been given a stay of execution after he held a meeting with the club's top brass last Friday regarding his future.

It was reported he had been released by the club due to lack of playing opportunities.

Media reports in Indonesia are pointing to a scenario where Essien must justify his wages with improved performance.

By Patrick Akoto

