Michael Essien gets praise for his performance in Persib Bandung's victory

Ghana international Michael Essien stepped off the bench to play a major role in his side’s 1-0 victory in the Indonesian League.

The Ghanaian was introduced on the 57th minute and his performance raised the overall impact of the team.

"I know he (Billy) has the ability, so I put him in the right timing, as well as Essien, his contribution looks quite good.Collaboration with other players looks neat between Febri and Billy, so it is very decisive," he explained

But the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder appears to have overcome his nightmare after enjoying some game time.

The African has scored one goal in four matches since joining the ambitious Indonesian outfit.

