'Michael Essien is still with Persib Bandung,' says player's agent

Representative of Michael Essien, Amogu Mathieu has disclosed that his client is still training with Persib Bandung as he continues to search for a new club.

Essien, 35, will not be featuring for the Bandung Tigers this season after he was omitted from their squad.

With the club signing foreign strikers, they had to do away with one of the foreign players in the team to suit the Indonesian league policy.

The former Chelsea ace was revealed to have extended his deal with the Bandung Lautan Api Stadium giants.

That's because the enforcer has failed to attract offers ahead of the 2018 season competition.

"Essien is still in Persib, until now, if there are changes will be reported," said Essien agent, Amogu Mathieu, quoted Tribunjogja.com from Tribun Jabar.

Essien himself is still a Persib player considering the unfinished contract; he just was not registered for the 2018 season.

"Until now Persib players, and the rights of Essien until now like other players, before pak Teddy Tjahyono also has said," he continued.

Essien joined the Blues Prince prior to last season's Indonesian and went on to score 5 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

