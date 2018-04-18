Michael Essien, Ronaldinho and other football greats to light up Match for Solidarity

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien will share the field with a host of other ex-football greats to participate in the Match for Solidarity on April 21.

Match for Solidarity, which is set to come off at the Stade de Geneva, Switzerland is a joint UEFA-United Nations charity game which is aimed at raising funds for charities.

Several legendary players including Luis Figo, Ronaldinho, Cafu and Andrea Pirlo will be coached by Didier Deschamps and Carlo Ancelotti.

Two teams namely; Figo & Friends, managed by France coach Deschamps and Ronaldinho & Friends, coached by former Bayern Munich gaffer Ancelotti will trade tackles in an encounter officiated by renowned former Italian referee Pierluigi Collina to raise money for charity.

Essien will join former Chelsea teammate Juliano Belletti, Patrick Kluivert and a host of others former football stars in Ronaldinho’s team. While Figo’s setup also brims with players such as Rio Ferdinand, Pirlo and Raúl.

The list in full:

Figo & Friends team: Luís Figo [captain], Dida, Vítor Baía, Míchel Salgado, Frank de Boer, Rio Ferdinand, Cristian Chivu, Dejan Stanković, Robert Pirès, Jari Litmanen, Christian Karembeu, Andrea Pirlo, Raúl, Robbie Keane, Kelly Smith and Nuno Gomes.

