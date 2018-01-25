Michael Essien to miss Persib Bandung clash against PSM Massakar through injury

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien is one of three Persib Bandung foreign players who will miss the side's Presidential Cup match against PSM Makassar on Friday.

The three absentee players are Michael Essien, Ezechiel N'Douassel, and Bojan Malisic.

The Ghanaian enforcer rejoined the team's training session on Tuesday but has been declared unfit as he's still struggling with injury.

While Malisic and N'Douassel should be absent due to accumulated two yellow cards, team's coach Mario Gomez is trying to find a suitable replacement for the three foreign players in the training session that was held.

Assistant coach Persib, Fernando Soler, admitted already has a picture of who the players who can replace the role of the three foreign players. "But we still see, we want to see how other players are ready or not," said Soler.

In that game, the Blue Prince need a victory to keep their hope to qualify for the next round.

Currently they are still fixated in the third spot of Group A with three points.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)