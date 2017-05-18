Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Michael Essien wants to venture into coaching after retirement

Published on: 18 May 2017

Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has given the clearest hint he could enter into coaching when he calls time on his illustrious career.

The 33-year-old experimented from the touchline for a non-league Indonesia team in a five-aside football practice.

The Ghana international, who is on the books of top-flight side Persib Bandung, has revealed his desire to exchange the boot with suit.

Essien has scored two goals for Persib in six matches since joining as a free agent in March this year.

