Michael Essien wants to venture into coaching after retirement
Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has given the clearest hint he could enter into coaching when he calls time on his illustrious career.
The 33-year-old experimented from the touchline for a non-league Indonesia team in a five-aside football practice.
The Ghana international, who is on the books of top-flight side Persib Bandung, has revealed his desire to exchange the boot with suit.
Great experience to become a coach,if u want to support me & my team use #TeamEssien let's do [email protected]? pic.twitter.com/9rqcjieBe8
— Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) May 18, 2017
Essien has scored two goals for Persib in six matches since joining as a free agent in March this year.