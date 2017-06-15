Michael Essien's Lyon transfer record to Chelsea broken

Michael Essien long-standing transfer record from Lyon to Chelsea in 2005 has been eclipsed by France midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Essien moved from Lyon to Chelsea for a club record €38 million in 2005 but that has been broken by Tolisso's €41.5 million move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old signed a five-year deal with Bayern to bring an end to his 10-year association with Lyon.

It is also Lyon's most expensive sale, ahead of Michael Essien's departure to Chelsea for €38 million in 2005.

Tolisso, who made his senior international debut against Spain in March, had been contracted to stay at Parc OL until 2020.

