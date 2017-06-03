Michael Essien's Persib Bandung release former West Ham forward Carlton Cole

Team Manager Umuh Muchtar was subsequently quoted as saying by numerous Indonesian media outlets that Cole's time in West Java was over.

"We must quickly find Cole's replacement," said the official. "Maybe it will cost us a lot of money to do so, but that is what we have to do."

According to online portal Juara, the Englishman is in the dark as to what is going on.

"I really do not know what his problem is with me, I have not done anything wrong," Cole was reported as saying.

Umuh has been a vocal critic of the player in his short stay at the club, with Cole looking unfit and isolated in attack -- on the rare occasions he made it onto the pitch.

Last month, the manager said that playing with the 33-year-old was akin to taking the field with only 10 men. He also claimed that Cole made his only start of the season to show fans who had been asking where he was, why he had not been selected.

Despite the high-profile signing of Cole and his former Chelse teammate Essien it has been a turbulent season so far. Last week, Essien was been criticised by Umuh for taking -- and missing --a penalty that had been designated for another player.

With the team scoring just eight goals in the first eight games and twice letting victories slip due to late equalisers, the fans have criticised coach Djadjang Nurdjaman. So has Umuh, who hinted before the Bali loss, that the coach's future could depend on that display.

Failure to defeat Bhayangkara on Sunday could result in more departures from the club.