Michael Essien's Persib Bandung slips to 12th in Indonesia top-flight

Michael Essien completed his second full game for Persib Bandung as they lost 1-0 at Barito Putera to slip to 12th in the Indonesia top-flight on Sunday.

Midfielder Matias Cordoba grabbed the match-winner in style as pressure mounts on coach Djadjang Nurdjaman.

The defeat is the third of the season suffered by star-studded West Javan club.

Essien, who joined the side as a free agent in March this year, is yet to establish himself at the club.

Together with former Chelsea teammate Carlton Cole, the two players have not yet spark for Bandung.

Despite the loss and the poor run, Persib are just six points behind leaders Madura United who went top earlier in the week with a 6-0 thrashing of struggling Semen Padang.

