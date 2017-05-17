Michael Osei: Kotoko claim they could have blocked trainer's move to Liberty Professionals

Asante Kotoko have claimed it could block coach Michael Osei's move to Liberty Professionals.

Osei, who demoted to the club's reserve side, has signed a three-year deal to manage the scientific soccer lads.

Officials of the Ghanaian giants have come under mounting pressure following the side's unflattering Premier League campaign.

Some angry fans have accused them of masterminding the exit of the former New Edubiase trainer.

But the club has been quick on the blocks to deny reports its forced former coach Zdravko Lugarosic to sack the 45-year-old.

However, Kotoko legal representative Yaw Acheampong

''As I speak with you now, Michael Osei is still under contract with Kotoko,'' he told Light FM

''If what people are saying concerning about the current management that they do not like Michael Osei is true, I don't think we would have allowed him to go to Liberty Professionals because he still has a running contract with us.

''To have even aggravate matters on his move, we could have demanded a huge compensation from him becuase of the binding contract that exist between us as there could be some legal implication behind this.

''But we're not going to act contrary to this as he (Michael Osei) is part of the Kotoko family and we wish him all the best in his all endeavours.''

