English Championship side Middlesbrough is reported to be interested in Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi.

The UK-based Daily Mail, claims the Boro want to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

But Tony Pulis' side must meet his £600,000 asking price plus add-ons set by Norwegian side Aalesunds FK.

Gyasi scored six goals in 27 league appearances last season.

