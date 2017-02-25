Midfielder Abdul Osman provides assist to help Partick Thistle to defeat Heart in Scottish Premiership

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman set up a goal for Partick Thistle as they clinched a 2-0 win over Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday.

The 29-year-old set up the second goal for Liam Lindsay in the 75th minute at the Firhill Stadium.

He also captained his side in the game but former Watford and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Prince Buaben conspicuously missed of the Heart squad for the game.

