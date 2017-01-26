Midfielder Agyemang Badu insists beaten Black Stars will recover for difficult DR Congo test

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu knows they must punch above their weight to eliminate DR Congo in Sunday's quarter-final clash.

The Udinese man was handed a starting role against Egypt in the 1-0 defeat on Wednesday.

The defeat cost the Black Stars top spot in Group D and saw them move from their Port Gentil base to Oyem.

Badu is looking forward to an enthralling test against the Leopards.

''We wanted to finish top and stay in Port Gentil, now we are going to face DR Congo in the next game and is not going to be easy,'' he told the pressmen.

''It will be a tough game, Congo is a strong team, they finished top in their Group. But we are looking forward to the game. We hope to improve on our performance and win the game.

''We will make sure we give our best to get the result we want.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)