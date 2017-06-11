Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso hints at Lorient departure; wants to play in top-tier

Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has dropped hint of leaving relegated Lorient this transfer window in search of top-tier football.

Wakaso, a January transfer signing from Portuguese side Rio Ave, could not help the Breton side remain in the French Ligue 1.

Lorient were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Troyes in the promotion/relegation playoff two weeks ago.

Wakaso has revealed he is ready to play in the second-tier but adds that decision will depend on the club.

''I would want to move to play at a club in a higher league but it is the club that must decide this,'' he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

''It will be difficult for me to leave because I still have a three-year contract with them.

''So even though I would like to leave, it will depend more on the club.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)