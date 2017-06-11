Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso hints at Lorient departure; wants to play in top-tier
A. Wakaso
Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has dropped hint of leaving relegated Lorient this transfer window in search of top-tier football.
Wakaso, a January transfer signing from Portuguese side Rio Ave, could not help the Breton side remain in the French Ligue 1.
Lorient were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Troyes in the promotion/relegation playoff two weeks ago.
Wakaso has revealed he is ready to play in the second-tier but adds that decision will depend on the club.
''I would want to move to play at a club in a higher league but it is the club that must decide this,'' he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.
''It will be difficult for me to leave because I still have a three-year contract with them.
''So even though I would like to leave, it will depend more on the club.''