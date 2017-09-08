Midfielder David Atanga makes injury return for FC Liefering

Midfielder David Atanga returned to action after a four-week playoff to play 61 minutes in FC Liefering's 2-0 defeat to Wiener Neustadt on Friday.

The former Ghana U20 player sustained a foot injury in pre-season with his parent club Red Bull Salzburg.

But has been training with the feeder club to gain some match fitness.

Just after the hour mark, he was replaced by Philipp Sturm.

Atanga had a fruitful loan stint at top-flight side Mattersburg where he scored three goals in 15 matches.

