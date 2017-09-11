Midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey beats Eric Gawu to win Dreams FC Player of the Season

Midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has been named Dreams FC's Player of the Season.

The Black Stars B player beat veteran Eric Gawu to the club's prestigious award- the first time it has been instituted.

He pocketed GH¢ 1000 for the award.

The ceremony took place at Living Room in East-Legon, Accra on Saturday night

Lomotey scored eight goals in the campaign which saw Dreams FC emerged champions in Division One League Zone III to qualify for the Ghana Premier League.

A citation read: ''The talented central midfielder played such a big part in helping the club to win the Zone Three title and book their ticket to next season’s Ghana Premier League.

''Lomotey was the point of reference in most of Dreams FC’S tough games which included a one-man show against Vision FC in Amrahia and Nania FC at Legon.

''The gangling midfielder who netted eight goals in the campaign was voted ahead of experienced striker Eric Gawu for the prestigious award by his teammates.

''Lomotey was not present at the occasion as he is with the Black Stars B team in the ongoing WAFU Tournament.''

