Enoch Adu Kofi played his first match for Akhisar Belediyespor on Saturday in their 0-0 draw with Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 26-year-old replaced Mugdat Celik in the 54th minute but his side were unable to score at home.

Kofi moved to Turkey from Swedish giants Malmo FF two weeks ago.

Akhisar Belediyespor are 13th on the league table after 18 rounds of matches.

