Midfielder Kwame Poku scores to help Peterborough beat Oxford on the road

Ghanaian young midfielder Kwame Poku was on the scoresheet for Peterborough United when they saw off Oxford United in the English League One on Saturday.

Poku was one of the goal scorers for the Peterborough who cruised to a 2-1 triumph at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford.

Irish midfielder Jack Taylor opened the scoring of the match very early in the 7th minute after receiving a pass from Ephron Mason-Clarke.

Peterborough doubled the lead on the half hour mark as Poku swept home from the edge of the box with his left-foot after more excellent work from Mason-Clark.

Oxford scored their consolation goal seven minutes after the break through Walsh forward Billy Bodin.

The Posh move up on the table to the promotion play-off places as they lie at the 4th position with 25 points after 15 rounds in the English third-tier.

Poku has been in decent form for Peterborough this campaign after netting two goals and assisting other two in 8 appearances.