Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru grabs headlines in Austria after impressive Lustenau debut

Ghanaian midfielder was impressive on his debut for Austria Lustenau as they lost 2-1 to Hartberg on Friday.

Despite joining the side late last week on loan from Red Bulls Salzburg, Ashimeru was handed a starting role by manager Lassaad Chaabi.

He hugely impressed before being replaced with Daniel Sobkova on the 80th minute mark.

In the wake of the match, the 19-year-old's face was pictured in the country's big tabloids, hailing his performance despite being on the losing side.

The former WAFA SC midfield general is guaranteed more games for Lustenau who are 8th on the table.

By: Reuben Obodai

@Reuben Obodai17

