Midfielder Malik Akowuah promises to reward 'supportive' Hearts of Oak fans

Midfielder Malik Akowuah has praised Hearts of Oak fans for their unflinching support and has promised the players will do their best to reward them.

The new signing acknowledged the massive support enjoyed in their opening three matches.

But there has been no return for the avid followers as the team have drawn all matches.

Akowuah has told the fans not to despair because they are better days ahead.

''It wasn’t an easy game we did what we have to do, I must thank our supporters they came to Cape Coast in their numbers,'' Akowuah said after the game.

''In our first game against Inter Allies it was Monday but they were there to support us, I want them to continue with that support and we will make sure we put smiles on their faces,” he added.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)