Midfielder Michael Baidoo scores again in Elfsborg comeback triumph against IFK Goteborg

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo was on target again in the Swedish Allsvenkan on Monday evening when IF Elfsborg staged a comeback win against IFK Goteborg.

The 23-year-old player scored his fifth goal in four games to help the visitors come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at the Gamla Ullevi in Goteborg.

Experienced midfielder Gustav Svensson opened the scoring of the match to place the hosts ahead in the 9th minute.

Baidoo found the back of the net to level matters for Elfsborg with a close range goal after he was assisted by forward Alexander Bernhardsson in the 22nd minute.

Bernhardsson got his name scoresheet with the second goal for Elfsborg nine minutes before the break as he was set up by Per Frick.

Young midfielder Noah Soderberg sealed the comeback and victory for the away side after scoring in stoppage time.

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng returned from suspension to replace Baidoo in the 77th minute of the match.

The former Vision FC player has now scored 7 goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances in the Swedish top-flight this term.