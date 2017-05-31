Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso BLASTS Kwesi Appiah over Black Stars snub

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has hit back at Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah after he was excluded from a 30-man squad to prepare for three matches next month.

Wakaso, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Granada, has accused the national team trainer for handing call-ups to bench warmers when he had been consistent.

The 26-year-old thinks he deserves a call-up after he made 11 appearances and scored one goal in the Spanish La Liga.

''He has invited some players who are warming the bench in their team, but I have been enjoying consistent football at my club, yet I couldn’t get a call-up into the team,'' Wakaso told Silver FM in Kumasi.

''I understand he has called some players on why they were not invited into the team, but I haven't received any phone call from Kwesi Appiah.

''When I saw the list I wasn’t worried, because everybody has his own destiny. After all it was Kwesi Appiah who gave me my debut Black Stars call.''

