Midfielder Mumuni Abubakar fails to impress on Free State Stars debut

Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar could not live up to expectations on his debut for Free State Stars against Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday in the Premier Soccer League.

Head coach Luc Eymael named the former Ghana U20 captain in his starting line-up in his first match for the club he joined this transfer window.

He struggled a bit against Manyisa and Vilakazi, and was eventually repalced midway through the second half.

Danny Venter stepped in to replace him as Free State Stars suffered a 2-1 home defeat.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)