Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Midfielder Obeng Regan set to seal move to Croatian side NK Inter Zapresic

Published on: 25 August 2017
Obeng Regan

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Obeng Reagan has been linked with a move to Croatian side NK Inter Zapresic.

He has one year left on his current deal with Serbian club and will be available on a free after next season.

NK Inter Zapresic are reported to have reached a deal over his transfer with FK Cukaricki.

The 22-year-old made 18 league appearances and scored one goal for Cukaricki last season.

He has been in the Eastern European since 2012.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations