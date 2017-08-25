Midfielder Obeng Regan set to seal move to Croatian side NK Inter Zapresic
O. Regan
Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Obeng Reagan has been linked with a move to Croatian side NK Inter Zapresic.
He has one year left on his current deal with Serbian club and will be available on a free after next season.
NK Inter Zapresic are reported to have reached a deal over his transfer with FK Cukaricki.
The 22-year-old made 18 league appearances and scored one goal for Cukaricki last season.
He has been in the Eastern European since 2012.