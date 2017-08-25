Midfielder Obeng Regan set to seal move to Croatian side NK Inter Zapresic

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Obeng Reagan has been linked with a move to Croatian side NK Inter Zapresic.

He has one year left on his current deal with Serbian club and will be available on a free after next season.

NK Inter Zapresic are reported to have reached a deal over his transfer with FK Cukaricki.

The 22-year-old made 18 league appearances and scored one goal for Cukaricki last season.