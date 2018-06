Ghanaian-Togolese midfielder Samuel Asamoah was on the scoresheet for Sint-Truiden in a pre-season friendly.

The Belgian top-flight side walloped lower division Wellen 6-0 on Saturday.

Asamoah bagged the fifth of the game in the 70th minute.

The 24-year-old spent the whole of last term on loan at OH Heuven.

By: Nuhu Adams