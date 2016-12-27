Midfielder Theophilus Nyame nears Kotoko exit just a year after signing for the club

Asante Kotoko midfielder Theophilus Nyame is reported to be unhappy at the club and has sent in a request to be allowed to leave.

Nyame signed for Kotoko from Hasaacas and was supposed to be the pillar on which the Porcupine Warriors built their midfield.

But the chaotic nature of Kotoko now meant he was quickly sidelined after he picked up an injury.

Kotoko have signed Quansah and Acquah in his position thus the request to leave.

