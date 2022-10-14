Midfielder Umar Bashiru scores debut goal in Ethiopian Premier League

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Umar Bashiru scored on his debut in the Ethiopian Premier League on Friday for new club Ethiopian Insurance Corporation FC.

Bashiru was one of the goal scorers when Insurance thrashed new entrants Legetafo Legedadi by a 4-1 scoreline.

The lanky signed for the newly-promoted side new days ago after joining on a free transfer after leaving Ghanaian club Karela United at the end of last season.

Insurance got their noses in front in the matchday three fixture in the 9th minute through forward Habib Kamel.

Bashiru doubled the home side's by scoring his first goal in his first game for Insurance having connected a pass from Habtamu Shewalem in the 23rd minute.

Legetafo pulled back four minutes after the break with Kirubel Wondimu converting from the spot.

Insurance sealed their victory with two more goals coming Shewalem who converted a penalty kick and Gebremariam Eyob who scored in stoppage time.