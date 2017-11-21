Minister of Youth and Sports: There’s hope for sports despite budget cut

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, has expressed optimism for the development of sports in the country despite a 35 percent budget cut.

After the presentation of the 2018 Budget and Financial Statement by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, it emerged that the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Youth and Sports for 2018 has been cut.

In 2017, the Ministry was given a budget of GHS 46, 910, 275 for its activities. However, the ministry will have GHS 32, 799, 500 for its operations in 2018.

The MP for Atwima Mponua constituency who spoke to Class Sports, said: “Everything about sports is in the budget. I will urge every individual to read the budget carefully and everyone will see that everything that is in relation to sports is in the budget. Our performance in 2017 and what we intend doing next year have been captured in the budget.

“We have got an allocation from the Common Fund to support youth development. We were given GHS76, 000, 000, 00 and I am very optimistic that in 2018 the money will go up. It is good because over the years the emphasis was only on the development of sports leaving the youth out.” He added.

The budget outlined international competitions in 2018 which has Ghana as participants. They include Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina from the 6th to the 18th of October, 2018; African Youth Games in Algeria and the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Black Stars, the Black Princesses, the Black Starlets and Black Satellites will be involved in various qualifiers for various competitions.

