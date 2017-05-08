Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulate Kwesi Nyantakyi for his latest elevation

Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports have taken to twitter to congratulate the FA President after news broke that he has been elected as the first Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was approved by the CAF Executive Committee on Monday during its first meeting under the reign of CAF’s new President Ahmad Ahmad in Bahrain. Constant Omari of the DR Congo was named as the 2nd Vice President after the two nominations were approved by the Executive Committee.

Nyantakyi has been serving as a CAF executive committee member for almost a decade and was voted on the FIFA Executive Council for the second time after securing maximum votes in Addis Ababa in March.

Nyantakyi becomes the second most powerful person in African football and the first Ghanaian to rise to such position of power in African football. The Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulated him in tweet from their handle on Monday morning.

Congratulations to President of @ghanafaofficial for being named as a vice President of CAF. Ghana is very proud of your soaring achievement — MoysGhOfficial (@MOYSGh) May 8, 2017

