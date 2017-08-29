Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath heaps praise on two-goal Ghanaian hero Abu Danladi

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath has heaped praise on Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi following his brace against Chicago Fire over the weekend.

The 21-year-old rookie forward redeemed himself with two goals to propel the side record a 2-1 win over Fire in the Major Soccer League.

And coach of the Loons Adrian Heath was quick to praise his No. 1 overall SuperDraft selection, who bounced back after missing some golden opportunities in Minnesota’s 2-1 loss at Seattle last week to record his fourth and fifth goals of the season.

“I feel as though the players are starting to really enjoy each other and I’m pleased for Abu,” Heath told MLSsoccer.com. “Obviously last week he had a couple of really good opportunities to take us 2-0 up and missed them and people talk about that. But as I said to him, you’ve got to keep getting in the right spots and tonight I thought he was terrific.”

“He’s improving, and that’s the most important thing,” Heath said. “For sure, for any young player out of college, it’s a bit of a culture shock. You’re used to playing three months in a season. There’s not a lot of pressure on him. So for him to come and be the No. 1 pick, obviously he’s behind Christian because Christian started the season so well scoring goals. So now his time has come.

“I said to him, you have to build on this. But he has to remember what got him his opportunities tonight,” Heath said. “His hard work, his unselfish work off the ball, running in behind. If he does that, he will score goals.”

Danladi has five goals and two assists in his 18 matches with 10 starts this season, which various injuries have hindered at time.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)