Minnesota United striker Abu Danladi set for spell on the sidelines with groin injury

Minnesota United's striker Abu Danladi could be out a couple of weeks with a groin injury.

Danladi limped off in the 41st minute of Sunday's 2-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Galaxy at TCF Bank Stadium.

''(He’s) day to day, but I think two to three weeks minimum,'' Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said of Danladi’s diagnosis.

''We could have done without that, but, hey, it is what it is and we have to move on. One door closes and another one opens for somebody else, so we have to wait and see who maybe steps up.''

When Danladi exited in the 41st minute Sunday, Johan Venegas subbed on.

Danladi had replaced Venegas in the starting XI and scored his first career goal in the 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on May 7.

He added an assist in the 3-2 loss to Toronto on May 13.

Danladi did not participate in Tuesday’s light training session but was at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

Danladi, who began the season with back spasms, didn’t play in the first two games and was a sub in the next seven matches before cracking the starting XI.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)