Minnows Central African Republic have appointed Cameroonian Francois Oman Biyick as their new coach.

The former Indomitable Lions striker replaces Blaise Kopogo and will be assisted by Jean Baptiste.

The 50-year-old has been tasked to qualify the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon.

Biyick enjoyed an illustrious international career where he scored 45 goals in 77 caps.

