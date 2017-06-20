Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Minor injury forces Afriyie Acquah to miss Black Stars training

Published on: 20 June 2017

Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah was absent when the team regrouped on Monday to begin preparations for the upcoming double-header international friendlies with an injury.

The Torino enforcer missed coach Kwesi Appiah's team first training session since defeating the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier as they sharpen the final edges of the squad ahead of the friendly games against Mexico and USA.

The 25-year-old is expected to join the squad for Wednesday's training session ahead of the game.

Acquah had to settle for a substitute role in the 5-0 win over Ethiopia.

The team is expected to leave the country on Saturday.

