Minor injury forces Afriyie Acquah to miss Black Stars training
A. Acquah
Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah was absent when the team regrouped on Monday to begin preparations for the upcoming double-header international friendlies with an injury.
The Torino enforcer missed coach Kwesi Appiah's team first training session since defeating the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier as they sharpen the final edges of the squad ahead of the friendly games against Mexico and USA.
The 25-year-old is expected to join the squad for Wednesday's training session ahead of the game.
Acquah had to settle for a substitute role in the 5-0 win over Ethiopia.
The team is expected to leave the country on Saturday.