Minor injury forces Afriyie Acquah to miss Black Stars training

Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah was absent when the team regrouped on Monday to begin preparations for the upcoming double-header international friendlies with an injury.

The Torino enforcer missed coach Kwesi Appiah's team first training session since defeating the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier as they sharpen the final edges of the squad ahead of the friendly games against Mexico and USA.