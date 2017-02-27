Mirage football academy chief Boateng meets FIFA boss Gianni Infantino

The CEO and founder of Mirage Football Academy,Mr. Sarpong Boateng Okyere, met with the President of FIFA Gianni Infantino when he visited the President of the republic of Ghana and the Ghana Football Association on Monday in Accra.

The leader of world football’s governing body arrived in Accra on Monday morning as he seeks to further strengthen the ties between FIFA and Ghana.

Infantino met Ghana President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, at the Flagstaff House.

“This is an important milestone for football in Ghana with President Infantino coming to the country to share ideas of his vision for the game,” Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi told Ghanafa.org.

“President Infantino’s visit is unique because it gives our key stakeholders the chance to exchange ideas with a sitting FIFA President to help shape the future of the game.

“We are delighted to host the FIFA President in Ghana and we are confident the visit will further accelerate the development of the game in the country.”

The Swiss national then visited the GFA headquarters where he interacted with the federation officials and staff of the organisation.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)