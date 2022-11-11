Mitrovic in Serbia squad despite ankle injury

Mitrovic is Serbia's all-time top scorer with 50 goals in 76 games

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named in Serbia's World Cup squad despite an ankle injury.

Mitrovic missed Fulham's defeat at Manchester City on Saturday and is a doubt for Sunday's match with Manchester United, but is expected to be fit for the tournament in Qatar.

Former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic, who has 90 caps, will captain the side.

Serbia, who have never made it past the group stages, are in Group G alongside Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon.

If Mitrovic recovers he is likely to start up front alongside Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. They have scored a combined 17 goals for their clubs this season.

Porto midfielder Marko Grujic, who has had spells with Liverpool and Cardiff, is also included along with Fiorentina forward Luka Jovic and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Dragan Stojkovic's side play five-time champions Brazil in their opening group game on 24 November.

Serbia squad

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino).

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Srdjan Babic (Almeria).

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Hellas Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona).

Forwards: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonji (Torino).

Source: bbc.com