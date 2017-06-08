MLS and European clubs ready to swoop on would-be free agent David Addy

Left back David Addy has been targeted by clubs in Europe and the MLS this transfer window.

GHANASoccernet.com understands there are teams in the English championship and the Turkey Super Lig keeping tabs on him.

The 27-year-old will become a free agent at the end of June when his short term contract e with Finnish side RoPS expires.

He has made 11 appearances and scored one goal so far in the Finnish League.

Addy has rich experience having played for Waasland-Beveren, Vitória Guimaraes, Panaitolikos, Académica and Randers FC.

He was a member of the historic Ghana team which won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt.

