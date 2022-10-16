MLS: New England Revolution release 'league veteran' Ema Boateng

Major League Soccer side New England Revolution have refused to hand Ema Boateng a new deal for the 2023 season.

Boateng spent two seasons with the Revs and made 42 appearances in all competitions- MLS, Concacaf Champions League, and US Open Cup.

He scored four goals and had six assists to his credit.

New England coach Bruce Arena explained why the decision not to exercise Boateng’s option.

“[Emmanuel Boateng]’s option number is higher than we’d be willing to pay at the moment, but I told Ema, he’s a free agent and I think he should explore free agency,” Arena told The Bent Musket.

''It’s very rare that players in the league have that opportunity, so I said, ‘Regardless of whether you come back to New England or not, you should explore the opportunities you have in free agency.''

Boateng has also played for LA Galaxy, DC United and Columbus Crew.