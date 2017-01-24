MLS side Chicago Fire want €3m for Ghana striker David Accam; Nantes interested in loan move

Ghana striker David Accam has three French Ligue 1 sides Toulouse, Rennes and Nantes chasing his signature.

Get French Football News claim the 26-year-old has been offered to these three sides.

Nantes are said to be paying attention to Accam's situation as we enter the final days of the window.

They want the player on loan but Chicago Fire are believed to be asking for €3m for an outright sale.

Accam was named the club's best player and top scorer with nine goals in the regular MLS campaign for 2016.

