MLS side FC Dallas select Ghanaian duo Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi

MLS side FC Dallas have signed Ghanaian duo Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi from the 2018 SuperDraft.

Atuahene was selected from the University of Michigan.

He was arguably one of the top prospects in this draft as several draft boards had him going as high as number one.

The 21-year old scored 24 goals in three season for Michigan.

The Ghanian-board speedster came to the USA from the Right to Dream Academy.

After waiting through the rest of the top ten, FC Dallas used their natural selection at number 11 to pick Twumasi from Wake Forest.

Twumasi is another speedster that will slot in on the depth chart on the wings.

He scored 16 goals in two season for Wake Forest.

He brings a lot of speed to the field and could be a player that Oscar Pareja could do well to mold into another version of Michael Barrios.

Just like Atuahene, Twumasi is also another Ghanian-born player that came to the US through the Right to Dream program.

