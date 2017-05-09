MLS side Portland Timbers end interest in Ghana defender John Boye

Major League Soccer side Portland Timbers have ended their pursuit of Ghana defender John Boye.

Boye, 30, was a target for the MLS side following an impressive run at Turkish second-tier side Sivasspor.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed last month that Timbers have identified the Ghana international and were keen to sign him as a designated player.

But the club has turned it attention to a different option with Sivasspor set to secure qualification back to the Turkish top-flight.

“I’m told that Portland’s deal to bring in new CB will not get done today. It’s not John Boye either. Scheduled to arrive in July,” ESPN reporter Jeff Carlisle stated.

