‘Model club’ Dreams FC profiled in renowned German newspaper SportsBild

GN Bank Division One League side Dreams FC have been profiled by renowned German newspaper the ‘SportsBild’ as a model club in Ghana.

The former Ghana Premier League campaigners were hailed by the German paper for their professionalism and structural organization.

The ultra-modern secretariat of the club as well as their well-equipped stadium with and new dressing room and other facilities make the club a big example.

Despite being in Division One, the Dawu-based side has succeeded in putting up proper structures to run their outfit becoming a major talking point in Ghana and West Africa.

The branding style of the club has been admired and copied by many clubs including the biggest and most historic clubs in the country.

Dreams were demoted to the Division One League after they finally decided to accept the verdict of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA following a protracted protest with Tema Youth FC.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

