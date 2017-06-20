'Model club' Dreams FC secure partnership deal with manufacturing giants Ezzy Paint

Ambitious Ghanaian second-tier side Dreams FC have announced a partnership agreement with Ghana's leading product chemical providers Ezzy Paint.

The Ezzy manufacturing company becomes the official Paint Partner for the club.

The partnership is expected to boost the beautification projects currently ongoing at the club's Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

OFFICIAL : EZZY PAINT PARTNERS DREAMS FC pic.twitter.com/zhbkN9wXZk — Dreams Football Club (@DreamsFootballC) June 20, 2017

Dreams FC have become the standard torchbearers for top clubs including giants Hearts and Kotoko in Ghana.

By Patrick Akoto

