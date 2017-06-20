Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
'Model club' Dreams FC secure partnership deal with manufacturing giants Ezzy Paint

Published on: 20 June 2017
Dreams FC's hardworking administrative manager Ameenu Shardow (right) with an official of Ezzy Paint

Ambitious Ghanaian second-tier side Dreams FC have announced a partnership agreement with Ghana's leading product chemical providers Ezzy Paint.

The Ezzy manufacturing company becomes the official Paint Partner for the club.

The partnership is expected to boost the beautification projects currently ongoing at the club's Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Dreams FC have become the standard torchbearers for top clubs including giants Hearts and Kotoko in Ghana.

By Patrick Akoto

