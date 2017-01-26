Mohamed Salah refuses to take all the glory after heroics against Ghana

Egypt star Mohamed Salah said he does not care about any personal glories after his superb free kick gave the team a 1-0 victory over Ghana that took them to the African Nations Cup quarters as Group D winners.

The AS Roma winger arrowed a powerful left-foot free kick into the top corner from the edge of the area after 11 minutes, a goal which proved to be the winner in a cautious affair.

"I'm not answering anyone," he said when asked by a reporter from ONTV channel if his goal was the perfect response to any criticism.

"The most important thing that Egypt won, nothing else matters," he added.

Egypt finished on top of their group with seven points, one ahead of Ghana.

The Pharaohs set up a mouthwatering quarter-final meeting with Morocco on Sunday, with Ghana taking on DR Congo earlier in the day.

