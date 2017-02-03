Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Mohammed Polo grates 'globetrotter' Avram Grant for 2017 AFCON fiasco

Published on: 03 February 2017
Mohammed Polo

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has twisted the knife further into Avram Grant saying the Israeli trainer is clueless. 

The Black Stars failed to reach the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 2-0 to Cameroon in the semi-final.

This has extended the country's search for a continental title since 1982.

Polo, a member of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winning team, blames Grant for the failed mission in Gabon.

''Grant doesn’t understand our kind of football, instead of him stay here and learn, he always finds him self globe-trotting in the name of scouting players and this all we got.''

  • Assisi says:
    February 03, 2017 11:38 am
    Polo, you were more clueless than Grant when you got your chance at Hearts of Oak. Everyone was disappointed with your coaching ability. Grant has been far better than you and so shut up. That's why you haven't had a second crack at coaching since you got sacked by Hearts Some years ago.
  • NYANTAKYI , THE CANCER IN GHANA FOOTBAL says:
    February 03, 2017 01:07 pm
    Nyantakyi and his pee-on Sani Daara all from the North need to be removed from the face of Ghana sports. These two individuals are devaluing the talents in the country. They only hire stooges, coaches and players that pay to play. These two gentlemen have totally and single handedly made the Ghana Black Stars the laughing stalk of African football. They are very corrupt and I can assure you that they are already coming out with excuses and will blame Nii Lante for all their problems. Ghanaians should never fall for it and should vehemently prevent him for running for another term

