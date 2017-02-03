Mohammed Polo grates 'globetrotter' Avram Grant for 2017 AFCON fiasco

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has twisted the knife further into Avram Grant saying the Israeli trainer is clueless.

The Black Stars failed to reach the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 2-0 to Cameroon in the semi-final.

This has extended the country's search for a continental title since 1982.

Polo, a member of the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winning team, blames Grant for the failed mission in Gabon.

''Grant doesn’t understand our kind of football, instead of him stay here and learn, he always finds him self globe-trotting in the name of scouting players and this all we got.''

