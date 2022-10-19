Mohammed Kudus opens up on the role played by his youth team coach to stop him from becoming a defensive midfielder

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has lauded his youth team coach for shaping him into becoming one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

The 22-year-old Ajax star revealed he was allowed to play a free role because of his dribbling skills and creativity at a very young age.

According to Kudus, Ghana naturally produces defensive midfielders but he had the freedom to hold onto the ball more and exhibit his skills at ease. He was also encourage to make the most of his dribbling ability.

"Because there are many players in Ghana who are very strong and fast, a lot of defensive midfielders are trained. My old coach gave me the freedom to play my own game. He helped in that development and not tried to get a defensive midfielder from me," he told Ajax media.

"As a kid I was always given the ball to make moves. Even if I lost it ten times, I kept trying. No matter where I am, I still play with that same creativity and joy of playing. It has shaped me into the player I am today. ben," the attacking midfielder added.

Kudus has been in phenomenal scoring form this season, scoring eight goals so far, with five in the Eredivisie and three in the UEFA Champions League. The talented midfielder turned forward desires to score more goals.

"I want to score more and finish better," said Kudus.