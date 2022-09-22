Mohammed Kudus playing as a false 9 is an option for us- Ghana coach Otto Addo 

Ghana coach Otto Addo is considering on using Ajax star Mohammed Kudus as false nine in his setup.

Mohammed Kudus has been in blistering form at club side for Ajax this season scoring six goals in five appearances.

The Ghana international was first deployed to that position during preseason by Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder.

Kudus scored four goals in four games in preseason for Ajax before he was subsequently benched at the start of the season.

The former Nordsjaelland star reclaimed the spot from Brian Brobbey with goals and outstanding performances in the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League game against Rangers.

He was adjudged man of the match in that game, scoring his first Champions League goal.

Kudus scored in the Champions League game against Liverpool at Anfield despite Ajax's 2-1 defeat.

Ghana coach Otto Addo is currently spoilt for choice in his attack with Inaki Williams (Atletico Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Felix Afena-Gyan, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.

Speaking at the post-match conference ahead of the game against Brazil, Coach Otto Addo stated Kudus is also an option in his attack.

"Mohammed Kudus playing as a false 9 is an option for us"-Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Ghana face Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly in Le Havre, France on Friday and will play Nicaragua four days later in Spain.

The two games serves as preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.