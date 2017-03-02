Mohammed Polo 'begs' to succeed Avram Grant as Black Stars coach

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has thrown his hat in the ring to be the new Black Stars coach – and vowed to deliver success.

The 60-year-old believes he can be the ideal man to end the country's long-wait for an African crown.

The West Africans have not won the continental trophy since 1982 despite making a six successive appearance at the semi-final stage.

The team chokes when it matters most with critics claiming the current generation lack the mental toughness to go all the way.

Over 70 coaches are jostling for the position which has become vacant following the exit of former Chelsea manager Avram Grant.

And the former Hearts of Oak great, who has no international coaching experience, is in no doubt he has what it takes to do the job.

“I have applied for this job for a very long time but anytime I apply for the job I don’t get it," he said

“People know what I can do when it comes to the National team. We have the various national teams but they keep on to struggle.

“If I don’t get this job I will feel very bad because I have what it takes to be the Black Stars coach. If the team is given to a Ghanaian, I will give him my full support but personally I need that job.”

The Ghana FA know they need to make the right appointment after the national team failed to win yet another Africa crown in Gabon last month.

